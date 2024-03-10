Somerton honors local businesses with 'Here To Stay and Grow' campaign

Somerton residents call their city in South Yuma County "The Best Little City in Arizona."

Those who live, work and shop in Somerton know it's locally-owned businesses are the heart of the city and the best kept secret in southwestern Arizona.

Now, city leaders who have always encouraged residents to shop local are highlighting some businesses including restaurants and barber shops who have been open for several years with a new campaign.

Jazmin Zamudio, Somerton's economic development director, says the campaign is called "Here We Stay and Grow."

One of the businesses the city recently recognized is the El Dragon De Oro restaurant, which has served Chinese and Mexican food on Main Street since 1993.

Zamudio said Somertonians are proud of their city and rightly so. If you have only been to Somerton for the world famous tamale festival, you are missing out on great service with a smile every other day of the year.

