Somerton honors local businesses with 'Here To Stay and Grow' campaign

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 10, 2024 at 11:56 PM MST
Jazmin Zamudio, economic development director for Somerton, with the owners of El Dragon De Oro restaurant, which has served Chinese and Mexican food on Main Street since 1993.
facebook.com/cityofsomerton
Somerton residents call their city in South Yuma County "The Best Little City in Arizona."

Those who live, work and shop in Somerton know it's locally-owned businesses are the heart of the city and the best kept secret in southwestern Arizona.

Now, city leaders who have always encouraged residents to shop local are highlighting some businesses including restaurants and barber shops who have been open for several years with a new campaign.

Jazmin Zamudio, Somerton's economic development director, says the campaign is called "Here We Stay and Grow."

One of the businesses the city recently recognized is the El Dragon De Oro restaurant, which has served Chinese and Mexican food on Main Street since 1993.

Zamudio said Somertonians are proud of their city and rightly so. If you have only been to Somerton for the world famous tamale festival, you are missing out on great service with a smile every other day of the year.

—-

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
