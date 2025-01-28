© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Dr. James Moon retiring from Onvida Health

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published January 28, 2025 at 12:00 PM MST
Dr. James Moon
Onvida Health
Dr. James Moon

If you live in Yuma County and have had open heart surgery in the past 20 years, you probably had the surgery performed in Yuma by Dr. James Moon.

Before 2004, if you needed open heart surgery, you had to travel to Phoenix or San Diego. Dr. Moon was in Phoenix back then but doctors at what was then Yuma Regional Medical Center decided to offer the procedure here.

Moon said that decision spares patients the need to travel far from home.

"When I first came to Yuma. I could not have imagined the profound impact this community would have on me," he said.

Now, after nearly 20 years with YRMC/Onvida, hospital officials announced that Dr. Moon is retiring. He has endeared himself to patients over the years (including KAWC underwriting representative Steven Hennig) and mentored hospital staff members.

"Everyone here (at Onvida) has an extremely high commitment to the community," Dr. Moon told KAWC. "I feel like we are an island of health care in the desert and (hospital leadership) gives us what we need to provide quality care."

Onvida Health is an underwriter for KAWC.

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear more from Dr. James Moon.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
