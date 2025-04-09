© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma Mayor Nicholls gives update on Amazon Delivery Station at 2025 State of the City address

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 9, 2025 at 8:46 AM MST
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls gives his State of the City address at Arizona Western College on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls gives his State of the City address at Arizona Western College on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls gave an update on a new Amazon Delivery Station set to open here later this year during his State of the City address on Tuesday.

Mayor Nicholls highlighted growth and investments throughout Yuma during his speech at Arizona Western College.

With regards to the Amazon station going up at 32nd and 4 E, Nicholls said it will bring about 250 jobs and $23 million in new investments but is not a fulfillment center.

Other highlights from Tuesday included an updated on the planned spaceport for the Yuma area.

—-

Scroll down for previous coverage on Yuma city news and stay tuned to KAWC for more from Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls' 2025 State of the City address and to hear what he told KAWC.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
