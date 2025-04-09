Yuma Mayor Nicholls gives update on Amazon Delivery Station at 2025 State of the City address

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls gave an update on a new Amazon Delivery Station set to open here later this year during his State of the City address on Tuesday.

Mayor Nicholls highlighted growth and investments throughout Yuma during his speech at Arizona Western College.

With regards to the Amazon station going up at 32nd and 4 E, Nicholls said it will bring about 250 jobs and $23 million in new investments but is not a fulfillment center.

Other highlights from Tuesday included an updated on the planned spaceport for the Yuma area.

