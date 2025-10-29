Bill to rename Tucson building for late Congressman Grijalva advances

The federal building in Tucson may be renamed for the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva as a bill was approved by a U.S. Senate committee in Washington on Wednesday.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego announced he and Sen. Mark Kelly sponsored a bill that was approved by the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

The bill is now eligible to receive a vote on the Senate floor.

A companion bill was introduced in the House by Democrats Rep. Yassamin Ansari and Rep. Greg Stanton and Republicans Rep. Paul Gosar and Juan Ciscomani.

Grijalva died in March at age 77. He served southern Arizona, including southern Yuma County, for more than 20 years in Congress.