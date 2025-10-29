© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Bill to rename Tucson building for late Congressman Grijalva advances

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 29, 2025 at 3:24 PM MST
The late Congressman Raúl Grijalva during one of his visits to the old KAWC studios in Yuma.
KAWC file photo
The late Congressman Raúl Grijalva during one of his visits to the old KAWC studios in Yuma.

The federal building in Tucson may be renamed for the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva as a bill was approved by a U.S. Senate committee in Washington on Wednesday.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego announced he and Sen. Mark Kelly sponsored a bill that was approved by the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

The bill is now eligible to receive a vote on the Senate floor.

A companion bill was introduced in the House by Democrats Rep. Yassamin Ansari and Rep. Greg Stanton and Republicans Rep. Paul Gosar and Juan Ciscomani.

Grijalva died in March at age 77. He served southern Arizona, including southern Yuma County, for more than 20 years in Congress.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
