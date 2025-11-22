© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Colorado River Indian Tribes vote to recognize river as a legal person

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 22, 2025 at 5:33 PM MST
Colorado River Indian Tribes Chairwoman Amelia Flores
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Colorado River Indian Tribes Chairwoman Amelia Flores

The Colorado River Indian Tribes in Parker have voted to recognize the Colorado River as a legal person under Tribal law.

The Tribal Council approved the measure earlier this month after collecting extensive input from Tribal members through meetings and written comments.

The CRIT becomes the first community to grant personhood status specifically to the Colorado River. Tribal leaders say the move is meant to protect the river as it faces ongoing threats from drought, overuse and climate change.

The designation gives the river the right to legal protection and requires current and future councils to consider the river’s needs when making decisions.

The resolution emphasizes the Tribe’s cultural and spiritual connection to the river, calling its protection a core expression of sovereignty. CRIT’s Attorney General will now draft updates to the tribal code, including the Water Code, to reflect the new status.

Chairwoman Amelia Flores says the resolution allows CRIT to take concrete action to safeguard the river and its ecosystem, adding that long-term protection must be part of Arizona’s broader water-management solutions.
