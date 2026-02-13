Yuma agriculture worker detained, according to GoFundMe post

According to a GoFundMe post, a Yuma man was detained this week by immigration authorities while working for a local farming company. The fundraiser, which appears to have been created by his daughter, states he was driving produce during his workday when he was stopped and eventually taken into custody.

The post says the family is now beginning the legal process to fight his case and is seeking financial support to help cover legal fees and the sudden loss of his income.

According to the GoFundMe page, the man has lived in the United States for decades, longer than he lived in El Salvador.

This appears to be one of the first reports in recent weeks of an agricultural worker being detained in the area, following increased immigration enforcement operations in other cities across the country.

While many of Yuma’s agricultural workers legally cross daily through the San Luis Port of Entry with valid work permits, it is estimated that nearly 40% of agricultural workers nationwide are undocumented.

There have been no confirmed reports from Yuma’s agricultural industry of ICE conducting enforcement at local workplaces.

The Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, a resource for local growers, has posted guidance on its website outlining steps employers can take if there is a potential visit to a farm. The group is also scheduled to hold an Agriculture Summit in Yuma next week.

Based on recent GoFundMe post circulating in the area, this appears to be one of at least two arrests reported this week. A second fundraiser created by a local family, states that a Yuma man, identified as Jaime, was arrested. Few additional details about the arrest were provided in the post.

