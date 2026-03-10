Photos: AWC celebrates a "Decade of Transformation"

Community members, college leaders and local partners gathered last week at Arizona Western College's Schoening Conference Center for an event reflecting on the institution’s growth over the past decade.

Titled “A Decade of Transformation,” the event featured a fireside chat with AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr. Moderated by Dr. Kristina Diaz, president of Onvida Health Medical Group, the conversation focused on changes at the college during Corr's tenure.

The event also served as a retrospective for Corr's leadership, since he assumed the role of college president in 2016 and intends to retire at the end of this academic year in June. During his time, AWC reports enrollment growth, expanded access to early college and the addition of several new facilities and workforce training programs across Yuma and La Paz counties.

Per AWC, enrollment has increased about 16% over the past decade despite nationwide declines at many community colleges. In the 2024-2025 academic year, AWC served more than 13,500 students — a historic high for the college. The college also reports that student success has grown in the positive. increasing by 5% over the past decade to a 82%. The number of graduating students has grown by 20%, too.

Officials say the college has also expanded partnerships with local school districts, employers and Arizona’s public universities to strengthen transfer and workforce pathways for students.

For a full retrospective, the decade report with active hyperlinks can be found here or view it below, here:

The event also served as a moment to look ahead as Corr prepares to retire in June. Dr. Reetika Dhawan — CEO of AWC's Entrepreneurial College and vice president of workforce and healthcare programs — is set to become the college’s next president.

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

Note: Arizona Western College is KAWC's license holder.

