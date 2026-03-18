Grijalva, Gallego issue statements on Cesar Chavez after investigation finds he raped and abused women and girls

Two members of Congress from Arizona have issued statements following a New York Times report that Cesar Chavez, the farmworker rights leader who was born in Yuma and died in San Luis, abused and raped women and girls.

NPR reports Chavez, the famed union leader, has been accused of sexually abusing two girls in the 1970s as well as Dolores Huerta, with whom he co-founded the United Farm Workers, in the 1960s, according to an investigation published by the Times.

It is not immediately known if any events in Yuma County around Cesar Chavez Day March 31 will be canceled. San Luis has held marches for Chavez and his name is on the cultural center and a school in San Luis and on separate boulevards in San Luis and Somerton.

Chavez was born on March 31, 1927 near his family’s small homestead outside Yuma. He died in his sleep on April 23, 1993 in San Luis.

U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva, whose district includes south Yuma County," issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“I am deeply troubled by recent reports of allegations of sexual abuse, including incidents involving minors, brought against Cesar E. Chavez. To the survivors: estamos con ustedes – we are with you. We hear you, we believe you, and we admire the immense courage it takes to speak out.

I know that there is a profound sense of grief in our community today that may bring mixed emotions. The betrayal of trust by a leader who had such a significant impact on our community is difficult to comprehend. It is ok to feel angry, shocked, heartbroken, saddened, confused, and dismayed – all at the same time. We still have more questions than answers. However, it is important to remember that one person does not define a movement. We, the people, are the movement.

El movimiento has always been rooted in justice, and justice demands that survivors are supported and heard. I stand with them unequivocally.”

U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego issued the following statement today “Today’s reports are shocking and disappointing about a leader that I for many years had looked up to, like so many Latinos growing up in the U.S.

“But as I have said many times this year—no one, no matter how powerful, is above accountability, especially when it comes to abusing young women.

“The farmworkers’ movement has always been bigger than any one man. It belongs to the thousands of hardworking people who have spent decades on the front lines fighting for the dignity of agricultural workers. We have to keep that fight going, especially now, when our community is under constant attack.

“I want to recognize the incredible bravery of the women who came forward to share their stories of abuse. It takes immense strength to speak truth to power, and we owe it to them to ensure that our movement is defined by accountability and justice for everyone.”

Stay tuned to KAWC as we will give updates on local reaction to this breaking news about Cesar Chavez as we receive them.