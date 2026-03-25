City of Yuma gets $1.4 million in federal housing grants

The City of Yuma has been awarded $1.4 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to expand its housing rehabilitation program. The funding comes from a healthy homes grant called Lead Hazard Reduction Grant.

According to a press release from the City of Yuma, the funding will expand the City’s Housing Rehabilitation Program, allowing more homes to receive lead hazard reduction and healthy homes improvements.

“These grants represent a significant investment in the health and safety of Yuma residents,” said Cynthia Blot, Assistant Director of Community Development, Neighborhood Services, and Economic Development. “By strengthening our Housing Rehabilitation Program, we can remove dangerous lead hazards, improve indoor air quality, and help ensure families — especially children — are living in safer, healthier homes. It is a direct investment in the long-term well-being of our community.”

Many of the homes eligible for these improvements were built before 1978, when lead-based paint was commonly used. The city identified a need to address health and safety issues in older housing, particularly for low- to moderate-income households.

The additional funding will allow the City to expand its current housing rehabilitation efforts and increase the number of homes eligible for assistance. Improvements will focus on lead hazard reduction, indoor environmental upgrades, and other health and safety improvements designed to create safer living conditions for residents, particularly families with children.

According to the city safe and stable housing contributes to workforce stability, neighborhood revitalization, and the long-term economic health of the community.

"Because strong neighborhoods are closely tied to economic growth, the City continues to focus on initiatives that strengthen both housing and economic opportunity. That work is further reinforced by the recent addition of Cindy Gutierrez as the City’s new Economic Development Manager. Her role focuses on business attraction, retention, and community-focused economic growth — efforts that are closely connected to strong, healthy neighborhoods," read a city press release.

Residents interested in participating in the City of Yuma’s Housing Rehabilitation Program, including Lead Hazard Reduction and Healthy Homes services, may apply through the City’s Neighborhood Services Division.

Eligible households must own and occupy the home as their primary residence, meet HUD income guidelines, live in a home built prior to 1978 for lead-related assistance, and be current on property taxes or enrolled in a payment plan.

For more information or to apply for the program, residents may visit yumaaz.gov/HousingRehabilitation or call the Neighborhood Services Division at 928-373-5187.