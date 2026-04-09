Somerton begins process to rename Cesar Chavez Avenue for farmworkers

Somerton’s mayor and city councilmembers have directed city staff to begin the process of changing the name of Cesar Chavez Avenue.

Cities in Arizona and California have been discussing removing the late farmworker rights leader’s name following allegations of abuse and rape.

In Somerton, Chavez Avenue runs west to east on the southern side of Somerton and passes along Somerton High School.

Saul Albor, community development director for Somerton, told KAWC the majority of council members want to go with a name honoring farmworkers.

That means changing signage, city records and maps, coordinating with emergency services and notifying utility providers, postal services and government agencies.

Somerton councilmembers also want to change the Chavez city holiday from his birthday on March 31 to a full day off on Christmas Eve.

San Luis city leaders are also discussing changing the name of a street and cultural center and what to do with a statue.