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Somerton begins process to rename Cesar Chavez Avenue for farmworkers

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 9, 2026 at 12:18 PM MST
Welcome to Somerton
Welcome to Somerton

Somerton’s mayor and city councilmembers have directed city staff to begin the process of changing the name of Cesar Chavez Avenue.

Cities in Arizona and California have been discussing removing the late farmworker rights leader’s name following allegations of abuse and rape.

In Somerton, Chavez Avenue runs west to east on the southern side of Somerton and passes along Somerton High School.

Saul Albor, community development director for Somerton, told KAWC the majority of council members want to go with a name honoring farmworkers.

That means changing signage, city records and maps, coordinating with emergency services and notifying utility providers, postal services and government agencies.

Somerton councilmembers also want to change the Chavez city holiday from his birthday on March 31 to a full day off on Christmas Eve.

San Luis city leaders are also discussing changing the name of a street and cultural center and what to do with a statue.
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News Cesar ChavezSomertonSomerton AZCity of Somerton
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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