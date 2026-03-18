© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Luis cancels Cesar Chavez celebrations following abuse allegations

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 18, 2026 at 6:53 PM MST
San Luis City Hall
Victor Calderón/KAWC
San Luis City Hall

The mayor of San Luis, Arizona, said city officials have canceled upcoming events honoring the late farmworker and civil rights leader Cesar Chavez following a New York Times report that Chavez, who was born near Yuma and died in San Luis, abused and raped women and girls.

Chavez has long been revered as a hero in farming communities, including Yuma and San Luis, where he has deep roots.

The city of San Luis has honored him with annual marches and celebrations, even naming Cesar Chavez Cultural Center and Cesar Chavez Boulevard after him.

The city was planning a celebration Monday for the Cesar Chavez Boulevard Multimodal Improvements Project, with community leaders and transportation officials expected to attend. The project is designed to transform the rural roadway into an urban, multimodal corridor with new pedestrian, bicycle and transit infrastructure.

However, that celebration will no longer take place.

San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel confirmed with KAWC that she made the call to cancel the groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Monday.

"I'm heartbroken at what happened to these girls and women," Riedel said. "He was an iconic figure... but everything was a lie."

Riedel said councilmembers will meet in the near future to discuss possible decisions on what to do with the Chavez statue and his name on the cultural center and the boulevard that cuts through the center of San Luis.
Tags
News Cesar ChavezSan LuisMayor Nieves Riedel
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content