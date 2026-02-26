© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sen. Ruben Gallego holds first town hall in Yuma County in San Luis

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM MST
U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego answers questions from Yuma County residents at a town hall at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center in San Luis, Ariz. on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego answers questions from Yuma County residents at a town hall at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center in San Luis, Ariz. on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.

U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego held his first town hall in Yuma County last week in San Luis.

Sen. Gallego had to cancel a town hall set for Yuma on Sept. 25 last year for safety concerns after the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Gallego was in Somerton for the Tamale Festival on Dec. 20. On this visit, he met with city officials in Somerton and local leaders at the Greater Yuma Port Authority. He also met with students at Southwest Junior High in San Luis before the town hall at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center.

He also attended the annual Harvest Dinner that concludes the Southwest Ag Summit. Early the next day, the senator spoke to farmworkers in a field operated by Western Growers.

Following recent protests and student walkouts in Yuma and San Luis against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, Gallego said he keeping an eye on ICE operations in Arizona.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from Junior Figueroa, a student from San Luis High School, and Mariana Tovar, a teacher at Desert View Elementary School in San Luis. Both attended the San Luis town hall with Sen. Gallego.
Tags
News U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content