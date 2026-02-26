Sen. Ruben Gallego holds first town hall in Yuma County in San Luis

U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego held his first town hall in Yuma County last week in San Luis.

Sen. Gallego had to cancel a town hall set for Yuma on Sept. 25 last year for safety concerns after the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Gallego was in Somerton for the Tamale Festival on Dec. 20. On this visit, he met with city officials in Somerton and local leaders at the Greater Yuma Port Authority. He also met with students at Southwest Junior High in San Luis before the town hall at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center.

He also attended the annual Harvest Dinner that concludes the Southwest Ag Summit. Early the next day, the senator spoke to farmworkers in a field operated by Western Growers.

Following recent protests and student walkouts in Yuma and San Luis against Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, Gallego said he keeping an eye on ICE operations in Arizona.

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from Junior Figueroa, a student from San Luis High School, and Mariana Tovar, a teacher at Desert View Elementary School in San Luis. Both attended the San Luis town hall with Sen. Gallego.