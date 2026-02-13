© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Sen. Gallego schedules town hall in San Luis on Feb. 19

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 13, 2026 at 1:30 PM MST
Sen. Ruben Gallego has scheduled a town hall in San Luis, Ariz. on Feb. 19.
Provided to KAWC
U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego has scheduled a town hall next week in San Luis, Ariz. but it may be postponed.

Sen. Gallego will be in San Luis on Thursday, Feb. 19, to host what he's calling his “Town Hall on the Frontera”. Gallego's office says the conversation will focus on immigration, the labor workforce and the importance of coalition building.

No location has been announced for the Gallego town hall. Doors are scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m. with the event starting at 4:15 p.m.

To RSVP, fill out the form on this link. https://forms.microsoft.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=yQ08CVqFVEaBVDu8JMTbfk4iDZd-sq5Et4Raq3cVg7FUMVdFT1ZTRlZLREQ0R1lLQ1Y1UVhUMTQ4SS4u

The San Luis town hall may need to be postponed. Taylor Tasler, a press secretary for Sen. Gallego, told KAWC the senator may need to return to Washington to vote on funding for the Department of Homeland Security. DHS funding is set to expire Saturday.

Gallego had to cancel a town hall set for Yuma on Sept. 25 following the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for updates on the San Luis town hall event as we receive them.
News U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
