Sen. Gallego schedules town hall in San Luis on Feb. 19

U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego has scheduled a town hall next week in San Luis, Ariz. but it may be postponed.

Sen. Gallego will be in San Luis on Thursday, Feb. 19, to host what he's calling his “Town Hall on the Frontera”. Gallego's office says the conversation will focus on immigration, the labor workforce and the importance of coalition building.

No location has been announced for the Gallego town hall. Doors are scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m. with the event starting at 4:15 p.m.

To RSVP, fill out the form on this link. https://forms.microsoft.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=yQ08CVqFVEaBVDu8JMTbfk4iDZd-sq5Et4Raq3cVg7FUMVdFT1ZTRlZLREQ0R1lLQ1Y1UVhUMTQ4SS4u

The San Luis town hall may need to be postponed. Taylor Tasler, a press secretary for Sen. Gallego, told KAWC the senator may need to return to Washington to vote on funding for the Department of Homeland Security. DHS funding is set to expire Saturday.

Gallego had to cancel a town hall set for Yuma on Sept. 25 following the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Stay tuned to KAWC for updates on the San Luis town hall event as we receive them.