U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego returns to Somerton Tamale Festival

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 24, 2025 at 12:23 PM MST
U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego greets supporters at the Somerton Tamale Festival on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego greets supporters at the Somerton Tamale Festival on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.

U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego was back in Yuma County this past weekend. Sen. Gallego said it was his fourth time visiting the Somerton Tamale Festival on Saturday.

He served as a judge among the tamales from several vendors and walked around greeting supporters and elected officials from Somerton and Yuma County. Also in attendance this year: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva.

"I love to come back and visit and say hi," Gallego told KAWC. "It's a great place to see everyone from Yuma County in one place."

The senator's visit came two days after Yuma County Democrats said Arizona Republicans' support of Trump tariffs is raising costs, especially during the holiday season.

"(Senate Democrats) have been working to bring affordability to health care," Sen. Gallego said. "We're also trying to revoke some of these tariffs that are not just making things more expensive for everyone but it's also making our farmers not have the markets they need to keep growing."

Gallego also pointed to legislation he has supported, including a solar project in La Paz County he said will bring jobs and tax dollars to the area. That project is also supported by fellow Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly and Republican Congressman Paul Gosar.

Gallego has long been a critic of Republicans' efforts to delay the release of the Epstein files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gallego has accused House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans of "protecting pedophiles."

Gallego said the recent release of some files that are heavily redacted is not enough.

"What was released is a joke," he said. "The American public deserves to know what happened, who were these men who abused these women. No one whether Republican, Democrat or independent, whether they are rich or poor should be shielded from the consequences and they need to be brought to justice."

Gallego said he will continue to fight for Arizonans in the Senate, including raising the minimum wage.
Tags
U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego Somerton Tamale Festival Somerton
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
