U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego returns to Somerton Tamale Festival

U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego was back in Yuma County this past weekend. Sen. Gallego said it was his fourth time visiting the Somerton Tamale Festival on Saturday.

He served as a judge among the tamales from several vendors and walked around greeting supporters and elected officials from Somerton and Yuma County. Also in attendance this year: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva.

"I love to come back and visit and say hi," Gallego told KAWC. "It's a great place to see everyone from Yuma County in one place."

The senator's visit came two days after Yuma County Democrats said Arizona Republicans' support of Trump tariffs is raising costs, especially during the holiday season.

"(Senate Democrats) have been working to bring affordability to health care," Sen. Gallego said. "We're also trying to revoke some of these tariffs that are not just making things more expensive for everyone but it's also making our farmers not have the markets they need to keep growing."

Gallego also pointed to legislation he has supported, including a solar project in La Paz County he said will bring jobs and tax dollars to the area. That project is also supported by fellow Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly and Republican Congressman Paul Gosar.

Gallego has long been a critic of Republicans' efforts to delay the release of the Epstein files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gallego has accused House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans of "protecting pedophiles."

Gallego said the recent release of some files that are heavily redacted is not enough.

"What was released is a joke," he said. "The American public deserves to know what happened, who were these men who abused these women. No one whether Republican, Democrat or independent, whether they are rich or poor should be shielded from the consequences and they need to be brought to justice."

Gallego said he will continue to fight for Arizonans in the Senate, including raising the minimum wage.