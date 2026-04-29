Yuma police searching for suspects in killing of 18-year-old

An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday night near the 500 block of South 15th Avenue.

The Yuma Police Department said in a press release that the victim, Valentin Morales, was found unresponsive on the ground after gunfire was reported.

According to police the initial investigation showed a white 4-door sedan arriving in the area, shooting multiple rounds, and then fleeing the area southbound on 15th Avenue.

Police said one of the rounds struck Morales. He was taken to Onvida Health, where he later died from his injuries.

YPD said witnesses stated there were at least three male subjects in the vehicle. The witnesses described the subjects as black or Hispanic.

Morales’ loved ones are raising funds to help the family cover unexpected expenses through a GoFundMe page.

“His life was stolen so young and filled with life. Valentín had barely turned 18 this past March. He was a lovable kid with a bunch of plans and hopes for his future. He loved to eat and enjoyed listening to music, always bringing a smile to those around him. His sudden passing has left our family heartbroken, and we are struggling to come to terms with this loss,” the GoFundMe post said.

Police are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.