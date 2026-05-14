Yuma Dem. leaders: high gas prices on Congressmen Biggs and Schweikert

Yuma Democratic leaders came together Thursday to call out Arizona Republican Congressmen Andy Biggs and David Schweikert on rising gas prices.

Local elected officials and the chair of the Yuma County Democratic Party say the congressmen have voted against efforts to end the war in Iran. That, they said, has led to higher gas prices for Arizonans.

In Yuma, the average for regular gasoline on Thursday was $4.89, according to AAA.

The local leaders mentioned a report from the Joint Economic Committee report that found Arizona families are paying $457 more in transportation costs.

"I see every day how financial stress affects families," said Yuma Councilwoman Carol Smith. "People are already struggling with the rising costs of groceries, child care, housing and health care. And when gas prices spike, it puts even more pressure on working families trying to make ends meet."

A representative for Congressman Biggs told KAWC later Thursday that Gov. Katie Hobbs is to blame for Arizona's affordability crisis.

"Arizona now ranks in the bottom five for affordability because of Katie Hobbs' weak and ineffective leadership," Drew Sexton, Senior Advisor to the Biggs for Arizona campaign for governor, said in a released statement to KAWC. "From vetoing a $1.1 billion tax cut for Arizonans to her terrible mismanagement of the state's finances, Katie Hobbs has done nothing to address rising costs for Arizona families and businesses while she's doling out millions of taxpayer dollars to political cronies and donors. Arizonans cannot trust Katie Hobbs and we certainly cannot afford Katie Hobbs."

KAWC also reached out to Congressman Schweikert's office but had not heard back as of Thursday evening.

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Stay tuned to KAWC for comments from Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Martin Porchas and Yuma County Democratic Party Chair Xanthe Bullard. We'll also share which Republican elected officials who serve parts of Yuma County have endorsed Congressman Biggs for governor.