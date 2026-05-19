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Photos: Long-awaited Price Elementary rebuild breaks ground at YPG

KAWC | By Sisko J. Stargazer
Published May 19, 2026 at 8:18 PM MST
Price Elementary teacher Christina Hall and her students pose with shovels at the groundbreaking site of their new school.
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Price Elementary teacher Christina Hall and her students pose with shovels at the groundbreaking site of their new school.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
All of Price Elementary's students attended the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.
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All of Price Elementary's students attended the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
"A school is much more than bricks, walls and classrooms; it's a foundation for opportunity and for children’s ability to inspire greatness," said District One Superintendent Denis Ponder.
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"A school is much more than bricks, walls and classrooms; it's a foundation for opportunity and for children’s ability to inspire greatness," said District One Superintendent Denis Ponder.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
David Jones, a project manager from the Department of Defense — also known as the Department of War — could be seen smiling and taking photos from the crowd.
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David Jones, a project manager from the Department of Defense — also known as the Department of War — could be seen smiling and taking photos from the crowd.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
District One Chi
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District One Chief Operations Officer Daniel Acosta served as emcee for the groundbreaking ceremony.
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Kaleb, a student at Price Elementary, led the crowd in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
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Kaleb, a student at Price Elementary, led the crowd in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Price Elementary kids recited the Pledge of Allegiance with smiles.
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Price Elementary kids recited the Pledge of Allegiance with smiles.
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YPG Commander Col. John Nelson addresses the crowd. "This is all for you," he told the kids. "And looks like this time next year is when this school project will be completed. You'll have a brand new school over here."
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YPG Commander Col. John Nelson addresses the crowd. "This is all for you," he told the kids. "And looks like this time next year is when this school project will be completed. You'll have a brand new school over here."
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
James D. Price Elementary is also known as "PFC James D. Price Elementary School." PFC stands for Private First Class.
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James D. Price Elementary is also known as "PFC James D. Price Elementary School." PFC stands for Private First Class.
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Clint Harrington, president of Pilkington Construction Company, noted that the district rarely gets to build new schools, making this project very important.
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Clint Harrington, president of Pilkington Construction Company, noted that the district rarely gets to build new schools, making this project very important.
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95% of the subcontractors working on the school from Pilkington Construction Company (pictured here) are from Yuma. Harrington said they'll be constructing the school with "Yuma pride."
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95% of the subcontractors working on the school from Pilkington Construction Company (pictured here) are from Yuma. Harrington said they'll be constructing the school with "Yuma pride."
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
The adults attending the ceremony were also eager to celebrate the long-awaited Price rebuild.
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The adults attending the ceremony were also eager to celebrate the long-awaited Price rebuild.
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"While the road to this very moment has been long, it has been worth it," said Price Principal Alexandria Johnson. "Although we sit or stand in an area that looks like a blank canvas, there is a vision for this lot that I am very excited to see come to fruition. The work and time that so many have dedicated to making this day happen has not gone unnoticed or unappreciated. For all of the people involved in this process, I want to say thank you."
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"While the road to this very moment has been long, it has been worth it," said Price Principal Alexandria Johnson. "Although we sit or stand in an area that looks like a blank canvas, there is a vision for this lot that I am very excited to see come to fruition. The work and time that so many have dedicated to making this day happen has not gone unnoticed or unappreciated. For all of the people involved in this process, I want to say thank you."
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
The kids were frequently smiling and expressing their excitement at the groundbreaking.
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The kids were frequently smiling and expressing their excitement at the groundbreaking.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
“Nobody deserves it more,” said Chris Thompson, owner and principal architect of Thompson Design Architects. “Our military families are asked to dedicate their lives to serve our country, and when you're asked to dedicate our time to designing a school — just like Colonel Nelson said, this is for all you guys to enjoy — there's, there's just so much more that we get out of a project like that, so we're thrilled.”
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“Nobody deserves it more,” said Chris Thompson, owner and principal architect of Thompson Design Architects. “Our military families are asked to dedicate their lives to serve our country, and when you're asked to dedicate our time to designing a school — just like Colonel Nelson said, this is for all you guys to enjoy — there's, there's just so much more that we get out of a project like that, so we're thrilled.”
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Because Price Elementary is located within the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, clapping students were accompanied by YPG leadership as seen in the background.
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Because Price Elementary is located within the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, clapping students were accompanied by YPG leadership as seen in the background.
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Pictured from left to right: Yuma District One associate superintendents Leeanne Lagunas and Duane Sheppard, ?, Yuma County Superintendent Tom Hurt, U.S. Department of Defense Project Manager David Jones, Price Elementary Principal Alexandria Johnson, District One Superintendent Denis Ponder, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson, YPG Garrison Manager Ken Musselwhite, Superintendent Denis Ponder, Colonel Nelson, Garrison Manager Ken Musselwhite, Department of Defense Project Manager David Jones, Principal Alex Johnson, Pilkington Construction Company President Clint Harrington, Thompson Design Architect Chris Thompson, County Superintendent Tom Hurt, governing board member David Ibarra, Director of Facilities David Tamayo, Associate Superintendent Leeanne Lagunas, Associate Superintendent Duane Sheppard.
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Pictured from left to right: Yuma District One associate superintendents Leeanne Lagunas and Duane Sheppard, District One Director of Facilities David Tamayo, Yuma County Superintendent Tom Hurt, U.S. Department of Defense Project Manager David Jones, Price Elementary Principal Alexandria Johnson, District One Superintendent Denis Ponder, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson, YPG Garrison Manager Ken Musselwhite, Pilkington Construction Company President Clint Harrington, Thompson Design principal architect Chris Thompson, and District One board member David Ibarra.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
District One leadership and community partners break ground. Behind them stands a mobile office constructed by Fourth Avenue Junior High students in Dr. David Cullison's construction class. The office will be used by Pilkington during construction.
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District One leadership and community partners break ground. Behind them stands a mobile office constructed by Fourth Avenue Junior High students in Dr. David Cullison's construction class. The office will be used by Pilkington during construction.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer
Selena Metts, a kindergarten teacher at Price, poses with her students after the ceremony.
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Selena Metts, a kindergarten teacher at Price, poses with her students after the ceremony.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer

“It’s been a long time coming.”

That was the feeling Tuesday morning at James D. Price Elementary’s groundbreaking ceremony. For nearly a decade, Yuma School District One worked to make this moment possible. Now, with the help of an $8 million grant from the Department of Defense, the school will be replaced with a new facility.

“While the road to this very moment has been long, it has been worth it,” said Principal Alexandria Johnson during the ceremony.

Located within the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, Price currently serves children who live at YPG, have parents who commute there for work, or live in close proximity to the base.

Built in 1953, Price was designed with a very small student body in mind. It has no cafeteria, and its library is housed in a portable structure that was added on later. At 73 years old, the campus contends with leaking roofs, single-pane windows and a loud, buzzing rooftop air conditioner.

Christina Hall, a teacher at Price, attested to the school’s needs.

“Last year, our kinder teacher was in a portable [classroom] because that whole wing was not allowed to be used because the year prior they had some rainstorms that came in and destroyed the roof and the rooms, and so they had to go to different rooms,” she said. “So I mean, the kids out here have been resilient, flexible. The teachers have been resilient and flexible. It's coming — like Ms. Metts was happy that she got to get back into a new room and have windows!”

At the groundbreaking, YPG Commander Col. John Nelson told Price students that the rebuild “is all for you.”

“I remember going through the school when we’ve had some rains that made things more than challenging,” he said. “They're already challenging on a daily basis, so when you have something like that, you have to react — and I want to say that I really appreciate the school district stepping in and making sure that they can bridge that gap and make those repairs.

“But now we're going to have a new school, and this is an excellent thing for this community.”

James D. Price Elementary's current facility features an American flag and a bald eagle with a desert backdrop, a reference to the school's YPG location.
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James D. Price Elementary's current facility features an American flag and a bald eagle with a desert backdrop, a reference to the school's YPG location.
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At 73 years old, Price's facilities have been needing repairs.
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At 73 years old, Price's facilities have been needing repairs.
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The current campus has a courtyard, and its library is housed within a portable structure.
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The current campus has a courtyard, and its library is housed within a portable structure.
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A rendering of the new school's exterior.
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A rendering of the new school's exterior.
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For comparison, a broader view of Price's exterior.
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For comparison, a broader view of Price's exterior.
KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer

Superintendent Denis Ponder explained that the district originally planned to renovate Price but quickly determined that it would cost less to build a new school and tear down the old one.

Through the Public Schools on Military Installations Program, District One has received $8,030,235 for the project, or 80% of the total cost. The remaining 20% is being covered by the Arizona School Facilities Division and District One. The division had committed to about $800,000 when the project was initially approved prior to COVID, but costs have since escalated.

“So we had to bring in the additional funding to make the project whole, but, I mean, every little bit helps,” Ponder said. “I think we're coming up with about 1.2 out of our own pockets — which to build a brand new school, 14,000 square feet for 150 kids for a million dollars? You can sign me up for a lot of those! I'll take those!”

The new facility will have a cafeteria, a larger auditorium, dedicated art and music rooms, and a science lab plus upgrades for security. Currently, Price supports an average of 50 K-5 students per year, but the new campus will support 125 students.

When asked about the new design, teacher Christina Hall added that everything will be indoors as opposed to the current layout with a courtyard. Classrooms will be interconnected with doors, making it easier for kids to be supervised should a teacher need to step out for a moment.

While she’ll miss some of the school’s old charm and personality, she thinks these changes are for the better. And her students are very excited.

“When they saw the picture of the building, they're like, ‘What? That's so fancy! It looks like a high school!’ and they're excited,” she said. “They're like, ‘Okay, build it now!’”

Hall had to explain that constructing the new school will take a while. When they asked her what would happen to the new building, she said, “‘Well, they're gonna destroy it and, you know, tear it down.’ And then I had them going ‘Tear it down! Tear it down!’ I'm like, ‘We still have a whole year left!’”

Pilkington Construction Company is constructing the school, and expects to complete it by May or June of 2027, just in time for the 2027-2028 school year.

At the ceremony, PCC President Clint Harrington shared that the project is very important to him as both his grandfather and father worked out at YPG – and so did he before leaving for college.

“This is our hometown. This is our home base,” he said. “95% of the subcontractors are Yuma people, right? So you get that Yuma pride, that good pricing, you know, and this is a great example of a wonderful collaboration.”

The collaboration he referenced was with Thompson Design Architects, which designed the school.

“Nobody deserves it more,” said Chris Thompson, owner and principal architect of TDA. “Our military families are asked to dedicate their lives to serve our country, and when you're asked to dedicate our time to designing a school — just like Colonel Nelson said, this is for all you guys to enjoy — there's, there's just so much more that we get out of a project like that, so we're thrilled.”

Fourth Avenue Junior High students in Dr. David Cullison's construction class built a mobile office for Pilkington Construction Company to use as it builds the new Price Elementary. The office is fully functional and equipped with electrical outlets, too. The office was sent out to YPG Monday morning.
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Fourth Avenue Junior High students in Dr. David Cullison's construction class built a mobile office for Pilkington Construction Company to use as it builds the new Price Elementary. The office is fully functional and equipped with electrical outlets, too. The office was sent out to YPG Monday morning.
Yuma School District One
Fourth Avenue Junior High students in Dr. David Cullison's construction class built a mobile office for Pilkington Construction Company to use as it builds the new Price Elementary. The office is fully functional and equipped with electrical outlets, too. The office was sent out to YPG Monday morning.
2 of 4  — 2025-20 Fourth Ave 6.jpg
Fourth Avenue Junior High students in Dr. David Cullison's construction class built a mobile office for Pilkington Construction Company to use as it builds the new Price Elementary. The office is fully functional and equipped with electrical outlets, too. The office was sent out to YPG Monday morning.
Yuma School District One
Fourth Avenue Junior High students in Dr. David Cullison's construction class built a mobile office for Pilkington Construction Company to use as it builds the new Price Elementary. The office is fully functional and equipped with electrical outlets, too. The office was sent out to YPG Monday morning.
3 of 4  — 2025-20 Fourth Ave 3.jpg
Fourth Avenue Junior High students in Dr. David Cullison's construction class built a mobile office for Pilkington Construction Company to use as it builds the new Price Elementary. The office is fully functional and equipped with electrical outlets, too. The office was sent out to YPG Monday morning.
Yuma School District One
Fourth Avenue Junior High students in Dr. David Cullison's construction class built a mobile office for Pilkington Construction Company to use as it builds the new Price Elementary. The office is fully functional and equipped with electrical outlets, too. The office was sent out to YPG Monday morning.
4 of 4  — 2025-20 Fourth Ave 4.jpg
Fourth Avenue Junior High students in Dr. David Cullison's construction class built a mobile office for Pilkington Construction Company to use as it builds the new Price Elementary. The office is fully functional and equipped with electrical outlets, too. The office was sent out to YPG Monday morning.
Yuma School District One

Reflecting on the design, Principal Johnson said she’s most excited to have a working kitchen that will provide hot lunches made on site. But more than that, she’s excited that the kids and staff share that excitement.

“I think this is extremely important,” she said. “I think it shows the commitment that District One has to the base, to YPG. I think that, you know, it's that longevity and that partnership that we love so much.”

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.
Tags
News EducationYuma School District OneJames D. Price ElementaryypgYuma Proving GroundU.S. ArmyMilitaryMilitary FamiliesDepartment of DefenseCapital FundingEducation Funding
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko J. Stargazer
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