Yuma District One teacher earns national science teaching award

A Yuma School District One teacher is receiving some national recognition.

Jonathan Bailey, who teaches 8th grade science at Gila Vista Junior High School, has earned the Maitland P. Simmons Memorial Award for New Teachers.

The award comes from the National Science Teaching Association, and it’s given out to a select group of educators across the nation — up to 25. It recognizes them for outstanding contributions to science education early in their careers.

"I love to teach science to my students! This award creates an opportunity to share how important quality science education is to all students (especially those that are underrepresented)," Bailey told KAWC. "I am honored to represent all of the science teachers in Yuma County and to highlight all of the great things that are happening in K-12 science classrooms."

According to District One, Bailey's known for hands-on instruction, innovative lesson design and a strong focus on student engagement.

“Mr. Bailey brings science to life in a way that sparks curiosity and builds confidence in every student he teaches,” said Gila Vista Principal Frank Núñez. “His classroom is a place where students feel seen, challenged, and inspired to think deeply, ask questions, and believe in their ability to succeed. We are incredibly proud of the impact he is making at Gila Vista and beyond.”

For any teachers wanting to learn from Bailey, he offered a little advice.

"Some keys to success are to be passionate about what you are teaching, create a learning environment that allows all students to participate in hands-on science experiments, and motivate your students to follow their dreams," he said.

Bailey received the award at the National Conference on Science Education in Anaheim, California on Friday, April 17. The award provided funds for him to attend the conference along with a mentorship and continuing opportunities to support science instruction in the classroom.

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

