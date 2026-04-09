Chicanos Por La Causa, NAU expand scholarship program across Arizona

The deadline has already passed for some college scholarship applications, but opportunities still remain.

In Yuma and La Paz, university students can apply for a special Chicanos Por La Causa scholarship.

The nonprofit's scholarship program is meant to help Arizona students overcome financial barriers and pursue a college degree. It currently offers financial assistance for Arizona's three state universities — Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona — and Maricopa Community Colleges.

Recently, CPLC has partnered with NAU to further expand its program. Instead of just 15 scholarships for NAU-Yuma students, 45 scholarships are now available to students attending any NAU campus in Arizona.

According to CPLC, the expansion comes from NAU matching their funding.

"When we had the 15, it was only for the campus in Yuma," said Antonio Moya, scholarship program director at CPLC. "Together, CPLC and NAU saw the positive impact in the community and knew that we could continue making that difference with a larger reach. Not only did it go to 45 students but it's now open to all campuses."

The scholarship provides up to $10,000 to eligible students. It is open to Arizona residents who are first generation college students and meet income eligibility guidelines. Students from all academic majors are encouraged to apply.

"Our scholarships are open to everyone and we have a diverse group of students achieving their academic dreams," Moya said. "Once you get an education, it is something no one can take away from you."

Students can apply through NAU's Scholarship Universe portal. The application deadline is April 15.

For Yuma and La Paz students attending other schools, visit CPLC's scholarship page here to learn more about other opportunities.

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

