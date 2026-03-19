At AWC, scholarships turn first-gen students' stories into opportunity

This story is a companion piece to the Siendo Primero episode, "Apply: Scholarships." Check out the episode here.

For many first generation college students, a scholarship is more than just financial aid. It can be a powerful message that their personal stories have value.

"It was amazing. I felt happy, I felt relieved. It made me very excited for the new chapter in my life," said Mialexa Renteria Ponce, a nursing student at Arizona Western College.

Renteria Ponce was among the students who successfully applied for and received funding during the previous academic cycle. Currently, the AWC Foundation has opened a new scholarship application period for its 2026-2027 academic year, and now, students like Renteria Ponce are making an effort, transforming their stories into unique scholarship essays.

The process can be overwhelming, especially for those who are the first in their families to do so. Many students do not apply because they feel they do not have the perfect grades or a distinctive story to tell. To help these students, the AWC Foundation works to connect them with the resources they need to succeed.

Gladys Anaya, development manager for the AWC Foundation, explained that resilience is key to this process.

“I think what the reviewers — the team of reviewers — want to see is that you've had your ups and downs, but you've been able to get up,” Anaya said. “You can bounce back, try again. Don't give up. Just showing that drive to be able to get educated. You know, it's nice when somebody has an easy life and you know everything's going their way. But what happens when they get stuck? What do you do? Do you just quit? Or do you find resources and ask people to help you and then you're able to succeed?”

According to Anaya, a common challenge for students is the fear that their lives are not special enough for a scholarship essay.

In Renteria Ponce’s case, she initially struggled.

“Not having guidance as my first time and first generation, I didn't really know how to start with scholarships,” she said. “It was my first time I really needed help. I would go to my mentor and I would go to my counselor a lot.”

Ultimately, she went with a personal approach and found her voice by focusing on her roots.

“My grandma has multiple medical issues, so I talked about her and why I wanted to become a nurse and why I admire her,” she said. “Taking the road for nursing is for her and for helping her and others in my community.”

After sharing her story in her application essays, Renteria Ponce secured the support she needed.

And just like it was for her, this process is life-changing for hundreds of AWC students each year.

"Every person that gets an education... is impacting not just the family life, but the community as a whole," Anaya noted.

To succeed, she advises students to focus on quality and honesty. She reminds applicants that real people — AWC staff and community members — volunteer to read these essays.

"Take the time to be authentic and cohesive," Anaya said. "Make sure that your sentences make sense. Please use grammar. We do have some reviewers that are very strict. If people can't spell and can't punctuate, they might be out. It is that simple."

Her message for all students is to be real rather than perfect. Hard work is visible, and the AWC Foundation is ready to support those who try.