Scholarship season is underway for Yuma and La Paz students planning for college

College scholarships can be typically found year-round, but the most common period for application deadlines falls between late fall and early spring.

As such, many scholarship applications for the 2026 - 2027 school year have opened. Prospective and current college students in Yuma and La Paz may want to take note of some of the opportunities available now.

Here are a few scholarship programs and hubs to consider checking out. Please note this list is not exhaustive – there are always more opportunities to find online or to inquire about at high school and college counseling offices.

Statewide Scholarships

The Arizona Community Foundation scholarship portal :

The nonprofit is dedicated to connecting donors and other nonprofits with communities and causes. Part of that work includes partnering with donors to award millions of dollars annually for students.

Their deadlines vary, but through their online system, students complete one application and are matched with available scholarships based on their eligibility requirements.

Education Forward Arizona scholarship programs :

The education nonprofit partners with a few organizations. This cycle, they’re offering the following scholarships:

Education Forward Arizona Scholarship : Provides up to four years of funding for Pell Grant-eligible students committed to completing a bachelor’s degree in Arizona. Recipients are paired with one of Education Forward Arizona’s expert Success Advisers who provide one-on-one guidance throughout their postsecondary journey. (application open Jan. 15 - March 6, 2026)

: Provides up to four years of funding for Pell Grant-eligible students committed to completing a bachelor’s degree in Arizona. Recipients are paired with one of Education Forward Arizona’s expert Success Advisers who provide one-on-one guidance throughout their postsecondary journey. Adelante Scholarship : Offered in partnership with Helios Education Foundation and Aliento, this scholarship supports DACA and Prop 308-eligible students enrolled in community college or university. In addition to financial assistance, recipients gain access to Aliento’s holistic student programming, including guidance, peer networking, and personalized coaching to support academic and personal success. (application open Jan. 15 - March 22, 2026)

: Offered in partnership with Helios Education Foundation and Aliento, this scholarship supports DACA and Prop 308-eligible students enrolled in community college or university. In addition to financial assistance, recipients gain access to Aliento’s holistic student programming, including guidance, peer networking, and personalized coaching to support academic and personal success. Native American Scholarship Program : Funded by the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation, this scholarship provides financial support to Native American students pursuing higher education at the associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree level, as well as trade or professional certificates. Recipients also receive mentoring and advising from Education Forward Arizona. (application open Feb. 1 - April 1, 2026)

Education Forward Arizona has also created a Guide to Your Future website – available in both English and Spanish – which provides free resources that will help families explore career options, understand what education or training they need to get there, and determine how to pay for that education.

The Stand for Children Arizona Renaissance Scholarship:

Awarded in partnership with The Renaissance Foundation, this scholarship is available to first-generation high school seniors and is worth $20,000 over four years.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be in the first generation of their family to attend college, have a track record of support for their community, and show financial need and community leadership. Multiple recipients are selected for this scholarship.

Applications are due Feb. 1.

The Arizona Promise Program :

From the Arizona Board of Regents, Arizona Promise is a guaranteed scholarship program for eligible Arizona residents that ensures all tuition and fees are covered at Arizona’s three public universities. These are Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona. There is no specific deadline to apply, but more information can be requested on their College Ready AZ site linked above.

Yuma and La Paz Scholarships

Arizona Western College Foundation scholarships :

The AWC Foundation currently offers over 50 scholarships for AWC students in both Yuma and La Paz counties. Deadlines vary, but the most current information can be found on their AwardSpring application portal.

Caballeros de Yuma Scholarships :

The Caballeros de Yuma nonprofit offers two scholarships. The Caballeros de Yuma Memorial Scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors. A $10,000 award is granted to the top applicant, $3,500 is granted to two runner-ups and nine finalists each receive $1,000 scholarships.

The Caballeros de Yuma Continuing Education Scholarship is available to current college students. Awards are available in amounts of $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000.

Applications are due April 16.

The Desert Lily Quilters Scholarship:

The nonprofit’s scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors. Three recipients are granted $1,000 each year. For more information, contact their scholarship chair . The organization also provides information on the scholarship to counseling offices at Yuma County high schools, usually by mid-February.

The Ken Hollin Scholarship : This scholarship is awarded to help students from AWC transfer to Arizona State University with ease. An AWC alumnus and Yuman, Ken Hollin served underrepresented students at ASU for 41 years.

Application is open now through Feb. 1 on ASU’s Scholarship Universe portal .

Onvida Health scholarships :

Onvida Health provides a variety of scholarships to students interested in healthcare. These include scholarships for volunteers, nursing students, and any student seeking a healthcare career.

Applications are due March 13.

Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma Essay Contest Scholarship:

This essay contest is open to youth under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2019. To apply, submit an original 700-800 word essay on the topic, “How my acts of service help me understand what my community means to me.” Applications are available here and must be sent to 34retsbew@gmail.com .

Essays and applications are due Jan. 15.

The Yuma County Fair Scholarship :

This scholarship is available to a full-time Yuma County resident that is a current exhibitor or has exhibited at The Yuma County Fair for two of the last five years.

Applications are due March 6.

The Yuma and La Paz Promise Programs : Arizona Western College welcomes high school graduates as full-time students seeking transfer degrees with a special offer: complete a degree at AWC in five semesters or less, and they’ll refund your out-of-pocket tuition and fee expenses.

Students who fulfill the terms of this program can apply for reimbursement at different times of the year depending on the semester they graduate. Contact promise@azwestern.edu for more information.

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

