AWC among recipients as Arizona adds $3M to BuildItAZ apprenticeships

This week, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity announced the BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative has awarded an additional $3 million for 10 Arizona registered apprenticeship programs.

The initiative aims to fill more than 20,000 construction jobs that the state projects will be needed by 2030. The grants work by connecting Arizonans to earn-while-you-learn opportunities to build their careers. To date, the state has now invested approximately $5 million in the program since its launch in 2023.

This week’s announcement marks the third round of funding, and Yuma and La Paz counties’ Arizona Western College is among the recipients.

“This BuildItAZ award opens doors to opportunity, mobility, and high-skill careers that once felt out of reach for our students,” said Dr. Reetika Dhawan¸ AWC’s Entrepreneurial College CEO and vice president of Workforce & Healthcare. “Arizona Western College is committed to breaking barriers, expanding access, and building innovative training models that meet students where they are. This grant energizes our mission and fuels the future of our region.”

As a registered apprenticeship sponsor with the state, AWC currently partners with Yuma County employers to offer apprenticeship pathways in broadband fiber optics and electrical technology . Through these programs, students earn paid on-the-job training with a local employer while completing accredited courses at AWC.

“I chose the apprenticeship program because it helps transition the knowledge you learn in the classroom over to the field,” said Andrew Lay, who graduated from the electrical technology apprenticeship. “It has changed my career path in helping me get a good career with a company that really looks at me as an individual and I have learned so much from them and building a future for myself.”

Governor Hobbs expressed that the apprenticeships are foundational to Arizona’s growth and economy.

“Creating opportunity for working-class Arizonans is critical to realizing the Arizona Promise,” she said. “Arizona has established itself as a national and international economic giant, with businesses of all shapes and sizes growing and moving to our state. This influx means more jobs, more opportunity for Arizonans to access family-sustaining, stable careers, and more demand for skilled construction workers.

“Increasing construction apprentices is core to building Arizona’s future, whether it’s new manufacturing facilities, new roads, or new housing, and I am proud of the progress we have made to ensure Arizonans are at the center of it all.”

For more information about the BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative or to apply for the fourth round of grants visit OEO’s website at oeo.az.gov. To learn more about BuildItAZ, visit builditarizona.com .

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

Note: Arizona Western College is KAWC's license holder.

