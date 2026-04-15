New principals announced for Yuma and Vista high schools

Next school year, Yuma High School and Vista High School will be getting new principals. During recent board meetings in February and March, the Yuma Union High School District Governing Board approved leadership transitions for both schools.

Starting July 1, Yuma High’s current principal, Michael Fritz, will be transitioning to serve as Vista’s principal.

Fritz began his education career in 2004 at Cibola High School, teaching health, wilderness survival and physical education. He also coached soccer and football. In 2016, he joined the district's administrative ranks, eventually becoming Yuma High School's principal in 2020.

"I am excited to serve as the Principal of Vista High School and to join this incredible community,” he said. “Together, as a pack, we will support every student to thrive and ensure they are fully prepared for college, career, and community upon graduation. As Lobos, we will build strong relationships and accomplish great things together."

According to a release from the district, Fritz has helped lead Yuma High's overall improvement over the course of six years, including receiving a “B” rating in Arizona’s A-F letter-grade accountability system.

In his current stead, Marci Sanchez will be taking over as Yuma High's next principal. Currently, she's serving as the school's assistant principal, overseeing academics and exceptional student services.

Sanchez is a Yuma High alumna with 25 years in education. At YUHSD, she began teaching health and PE at San Luis High School. While there, she was also an Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) sponsor and coached volleyball and softball. She's also a member of the Yuma High School Athletic Hall of Fame — as part of the 1990 softball state championship team.

“My journey at YUHSD—from classroom to administration—has prepared me for this moment,” she said. “As a proud Yuma High third-generation alumna, I understand the legacy I’m stepping into. I’m honored to serve this community and ready to lead with purpose, responsibility, and a deep commitment to our students and families.”

Sanchez entered administration in 2011, serving as an assistant principal at Kofa High School and San Luis High School over the years. She assumed her current role at Yuma High in 2022.

Both Fritz and Sanchez will begin their new roles on July 1, 2026.

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.