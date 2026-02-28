© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Educating Yuma - Special Reports

Inside the 2026 Yuma County high school walkouts

By Sisko J. Stargazer
Published February 28, 2026 at 1:22 PM MST
On the latest Educating Yuma episode, we take a closer look at the high school walkouts that took place all throughout Yuma County February.
Images: KAWC/Sisko J. Stargazer & Alexandra Rangel
In this episode of Educating Yuma, KAWC takes a closer look at the high school walkouts that took place all throughout Yuma County in early February.

Roughly a thousand high schoolers had participated in protest of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The last time students walked out en masse in Yuma County was 2018, making February's walkouts a standout event in recent Yuma history.

For this episode, reporters Sisko Stargazer and Alexandra Rangel take us to the walkouts, speaking with students and community members. Later, we hear from official voices: Yuma Police, Somerton Police and the Yuma Union High School District.

Educating Yuma - Special Reports EducationStudent WalkoutsICEU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)YUHSDYuma Union High School DistrictHigh SchoolYuma High SchoolCibola High SchoolGila Ridge High SchoolKofa High SchoolSomerton High SchoolSan Luis High SchoolVista High SchoolprotestYuma County IndivisibleYuma County RepublicansYuma Police DepartmentSomerton Police Department
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
