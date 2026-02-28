Inside the 2026 Yuma County high school walkouts

In this episode of Educating Yuma, KAWC takes a closer look at the high school walkouts that took place all throughout Yuma County in early February.

Roughly a thousand high schoolers had participated in protest of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The last time students walked out en masse in Yuma County was 2018, making February's walkouts a standout event in recent Yuma history.

For this episode, reporters Sisko Stargazer and Alexandra Rangel take us to the walkouts, speaking with students and community members. Later, we hear from official voices: Yuma Police, Somerton Police and the Yuma Union High School District.