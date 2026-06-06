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Southwest Jr. High in San Luis changes name to Southwest Early College Academy

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 6, 2026 at 1:05 PM MST
Gadsden Elementary School District board members and staff stand in front of the newly renamed Southwest Early College Academy in San Luis on Monday, June 1, 2026.
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Gadsden Elementary School District board members and school leadership stand in front of the newly renamed Southwest Early College Academy in San Luis on Monday, June 1, 2026.

Southwest Junior High in San Luis formally changed the school's name to Southwest Early College Academy this past week, officials with the Gadsden Elementary School District announced.

GESD officials said the name change reflects the district's commitment to college and career readiness.

In a released statement, Luis Reyes, SECA's principal, said "This new name gives our school community an identity that matches the expectations, support and academic culture we are building every day."
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News Southwest Junior HighGadsden Elementary School District #32San Luis
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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