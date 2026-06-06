Southwest Jr. High in San Luis changes name to Southwest Early College Academy
Southwest Junior High in San Luis formally changed the school's name to Southwest Early College Academy this past week, officials with the Gadsden Elementary School District announced.
GESD officials said the name change reflects the district's commitment to college and career readiness.
In a released statement, Luis Reyes, SECA's principal, said "This new name gives our school community an identity that matches the expectations, support and academic culture we are building every day."