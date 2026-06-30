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Somerton downtown redevelopment project impacts some small businesses

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 30, 2026 at 7:00 PM MST
A current Somerton downtown redevelopment project is impacting some small businesses in the South Yuma County city.
1 of 6  — Somerton street work.jpeg
A current Somerton downtown redevelopment project is impacting some small businesses in the South Yuma County city.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
The newest Somerton welcome sign greets motorists heading into the city from Yuma.
2 of 6  — Somerton welcome sign.jpeg
The newest Somerton welcome sign greets motorists heading into the city from Yuma.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
A current Somerton downtown redevelopment project is impacting some small businesses in the South Yuma County city.
3 of 6  — Somerton detour.jpeg
A current Somerton downtown redevelopment project is impacting some small businesses in the South Yuma County city.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
A current Somerton downtown redevelopment project is impacting some small businesses in the South Yuma County city.
4 of 6  — Somerton City Hall road work.jpeg
A current Somerton downtown redevelopment project is impacting some small businesses in the South Yuma County city.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
A current Somerton downtown redevelopment project is impacting some small businesses in the South Yuma County city.
5 of 6  — Somerton Main St work.jpeg
A current Somerton downtown redevelopment project is impacting some small businesses in the South Yuma County city.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
A current Somerton downtown redevelopment project is impacting some small businesses in the South Yuma County city including the Boost Mobile.
6 of 6  — Somerton Boost.jpeg
A current Somerton downtown redevelopment project is impacting some small businesses in the South Yuma County city including the Boost Mobile.
Victor Calderón/KAWC

The City of Somerton has begun a downtown redevelopment project on Main Street. That's also known as Highway 95 between Yuma and San Luis.

Currently, the road is closed from Somerton Avenue to right past Somerton City Hall. There are detours on either side and sidewalk access to businesses is limited.

City officials say the work will improve accessibility and improve the overall appearance of the area. Small business owners told KAWC it's a minor inconvenience during a slow summer time for customers. Not everyone is happy though.

Claudia Jaquez is a manager at the Boost Mobile store in Somerton. She said her customers have complained about having to walk in the heat with no parking in front of the business.

"As a business, it's impacting us because it's very low traffic," Jaquez said. "For example, yesterday, we only got two appointments"

Construction began June 22. It’s scheduled to be completed by late September.

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Stay tuned to KAWC to see what other Somerton small business owners had to say about the current redevelopment project.
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News SomertonSomerton AZCity of Somerton
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
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