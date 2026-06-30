Somerton downtown redevelopment project impacts some small businesses

The City of Somerton has begun a downtown redevelopment project on Main Street. That's also known as Highway 95 between Yuma and San Luis.

Currently, the road is closed from Somerton Avenue to right past Somerton City Hall. There are detours on either side and sidewalk access to businesses is limited.

City officials say the work will improve accessibility and improve the overall appearance of the area. Small business owners told KAWC it's a minor inconvenience during a slow summer time for customers. Not everyone is happy though.

Claudia Jaquez is a manager at the Boost Mobile store in Somerton. She said her customers have complained about having to walk in the heat with no parking in front of the business.

"As a business, it's impacting us because it's very low traffic," Jaquez said. "For example, yesterday, we only got two appointments"

Construction began June 22. It’s scheduled to be completed by late September.

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Stay tuned to KAWC to see what other Somerton small business owners had to say about the current redevelopment project.