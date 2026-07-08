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City of San Luis adopts $152 million budget for 2026-2027 fiscal year

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 8, 2026 at 2:53 PM MST
San Luis City Hall
Victor Calderón/KAWC
San Luis City Hall

San Luis city councilmembers recently adopted the budget for the 2027 fiscal year, city officials announced.

The $152 million budget was approved at the June 24 San Luis City Council meeting and took effect July 1.

San Luis city officials said the fiscal year 2026-2027 budget totals $152,375,550 across all operating and capital funds. This figure includes $43,495,990 for capital improvement projects, including a fire dispatch alerting system upgrade, the replacement of San Luis Police Department radios, a traffic signal at the intersection of Union Street and 4th Avenue, rehabilitation of a water storage tank and pressure tanks and the expansion of the west wastewater plant.

City officials said several of the services provided to San Luis residents are financed through governmental funds and enterprise funds (water and wastewater funds). They say these funds cover expenses including police and fire services, plus improvements to city streets, parks and other infrastructure. General fund revenues come primarily from local city sales tax and state-shared revenues.

Water and wastewater services are funded through user fees, officials said.

You can find out more about this and budgets from other years in San Luis at sanluisaz.gov.

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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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