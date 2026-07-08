City of San Luis adopts $152 million budget for 2026-2027 fiscal year

San Luis city councilmembers recently adopted the budget for the 2027 fiscal year, city officials announced.

The $152 million budget was approved at the June 24 San Luis City Council meeting and took effect July 1.

San Luis city officials said the fiscal year 2026-2027 budget totals $152,375,550 across all operating and capital funds. This figure includes $43,495,990 for capital improvement projects, including a fire dispatch alerting system upgrade, the replacement of San Luis Police Department radios, a traffic signal at the intersection of Union Street and 4th Avenue, rehabilitation of a water storage tank and pressure tanks and the expansion of the west wastewater plant.

City officials said several of the services provided to San Luis residents are financed through governmental funds and enterprise funds (water and wastewater funds). They say these funds cover expenses including police and fire services, plus improvements to city streets, parks and other infrastructure. General fund revenues come primarily from local city sales tax and state-shared revenues.

Water and wastewater services are funded through user fees, officials said.

You can find out more about this and budgets from other years in San Luis at sanluisaz.gov.