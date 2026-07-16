CBP confirms fatality after shooting incident that injured Yuma agent

One person is dead after a shooting incident at the Yuma Border Patrol Sector's Blythe Station on July 10 at 7:08 p.m.

According to a statement attributed to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott, initial information indicates the subject posed an immediate threat to civilians and agents at the scene. As agents intervened, the subject stabbed a Border Patrol agent, resulting in a non-fatal injury.

CBP said the agent remains in the hospital.

Officials did not release details about the fatality, saying only that a civilian was injured during the incident.

Several agencies are currently investigating the incident at the Blythe Station.

According to the statement, investigative personnel, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Riverside County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, the Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility, responded to the incident and are cooperating to fully investigate it.

