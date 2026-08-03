Arizona lawmakers criticize federal Colorado River proposal

Arizona's congressional delegation continued to push back Friday against a federal proposal that could significantly reduce the state's share of Colorado River water, arguing the plan places an unfair burden on Lower Basin states while requiring fewer commitments from the Upper Basin.

The criticism followed the Bureau of Reclamation's release of its Final Environmental Impact Statement outlining options for managing the Colorado River after current operating guidelines expire at the end of 2026. The document is intended to help shape interim operating rules for 2027 and 2028 as the seven basin states negotiate a longer-term agreement.

U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego said the proposal could reduce the Lower Basin's Colorado River allocation by as much as 40 percent without requiring comparable reductions from the Upper Basin.

"The framework outlined in the Department of the Interior's Final Environmental Impact Statement could place an unfair burden on Arizona," the senators said in a joint statement.

Kelly and Gallego instead pointed to a proposal submitted by Arizona, California and Nevada that calls for shared conservation efforts to stabilize Lake Mead and Lake Powell. They said that framework should serve as the basis for future operating guidelines.

The senators also said they remain committed to working with all seven Colorado River Basin states, Tribal nations, water users and the federal government to reach a long-term agreement that protects Arizona's water supply while strengthening the river system.

U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva echoed those concerns, saying any plan that places most of the required water reductions on Arizona would be "unreasonable and unacceptable."

Grijalva criticized what she described as an outdated legal framework that allows Upper Basin states to avoid making significant reductions in water use despite worsening drought conditions and declining river flows.

She said she will continue advocating for Central Arizona Project water users, agricultural producers in Yuma County and Arizona's Tribal nations, emphasizing that existing tribal water settlements must be honored.

Grijalva said responsibility for reducing water consumption should be shared equitably among all seven basin states and that any final agreement should respect Arizona's legal water rights while helping stabilize the Colorado River system.

The Bureau of Reclamation's final environmental review marks another step in the ongoing negotiations over how the Colorado River will be managed as climate change, prolonged drought and decades of overuse continue to strain the river, which supplies water to about 40 million people across the Southwest.