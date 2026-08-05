FBI offers $30,000 reward for information in 1996 murder of 10-year-old Amberly Mendoza

Nearly three decades after the murder of 10-year-old Amberly Mendoza, authorities are making it clear that the search for her killer is far from over.

On the morning of March 9, 1996, at approximately 10:47 a.m., officers with the Yuma Police Department responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 1700 block of West 24th Lane. When officers arrived, they found Amberly unresponsive in her bedroom.

The investigation revealed that an unknown individual or individuals entered the Mendoza residence, sexually assaulted Amberly, and killed her. The Yuma Police Department determined the cause of death to be asphyxiation.

Although the case has remained unsolved for 30 years, detectives have continued to investigate, working alongside state and federal law enforcement partners in an effort to identify those responsible.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Amberly's murder.

https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/amberly-mendoza

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police

Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Information Released By: Sergeant Lori Franklin