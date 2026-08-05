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Kimberly-Clark, Yuma officials announce new pilot facility for 2027

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 5, 2026 at 1:20 PM MST
Kimberly-Clark
Facebook/ Kimberly-Clark Global Careers
Kimberly-Clark

If you've purchased and used tissues, paper towels, diapers or feminine products recently, you have probably used a Kimberly-Clark product.

The Texas-based company owns brands including Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Huggies and Kotex.

This week, officials with the City of Yuma, the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation (GYEDC) and the Arizona Commerce Authority announced that Kimberly-Clark is building a new 50,000 square-foot pilot facility in Yuma. Officials say it's a capital investment of more than $100 million.

Officials say the project will create about 50 full-time jobs with competitive pay. The pilot facility is expected to open in 2027.

"It's great that they're here," Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said on Yuma Edition on KOFA Border Radio. "We get the opportunity to be on the forefront of innovation... it's a great demonstration of what Yuma is capable of."

Nicholls said it was about a three-year process for the City of Yuma, GYEDC and the
Arizona Commerce Authority to work with Kimberly-Clark. The mayor added that this is phase 1 for the company in Yuma and they may decide to add future investments in Yuma.

In a released statement, Sandra Watson, the president and chief executive officer of the Arizona Commerce Authority said the Kimberly-Clark pilot facility will use a new alternative natural fiber.

The Yuma Kimberly-Clark facility will "extract useful fibers from hesperaloe, a low-water-use and rapdily renewable plant native to Arizona and elsewhere (in) the Southwest United States, which have the potential to be used in the company's future hygiene products."

Officials said the new Kimberly-Clark Yuma pilot facility's focus on natural fibers fits perfectly with the company's global sustainability goals.

In a statement, Michael Todd, vice president and managing director of Kimberly-Clark said "Yuma offers a unique combination of agricultural expertise, natural resources and talent that make it an ideal location for our alternative natural fiber facility."

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Stay tuned to KAWC for any updates on this Kimberly-Clark facility in Yuma as we receive them, including possible future job listings.

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News Yuma BusinessBusiness in YumaYuma County Economy
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
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