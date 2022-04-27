© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
NPR News

Navigating the housing market: Are you looking to buy a house? Did you buy recently?

By Chris Arnold
Published April 27, 2022 at 3:10 PM MST
We want to hear from you!
NPR
We want to hear from you!

If you're looking to buy a house or condo, or if you've just managed to buy one, NPR wants to hear from you!

We're curious: What has the pursuit of homeownership in this market been like for you? Are you peering in windows and making offers before an open house even happens? Do cash buyers keep winning bidding wars on places you'd like to buy? Have you thrown up your hands and given up for now?

Or, if you managed to buy a house recently, tell us what your search was like, and how you like your new home. Are you worried about home prices falling?

Sharing your story will help reporters understand what Americans are grappling with in this extremely tight housing market right now. We may contact you to see if you'd like to do an interview for a story.

Please help us by filling out the form below.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Chris Arnold
NPR correspondent Chris Arnold is based in Boston. His reports are heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazines Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. He joined NPR in 1996 and was based in San Francisco before moving to Boston in 2001.
See stories by Chris Arnold