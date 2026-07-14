One more expenditure for Arizonans after energy bill elimination

Arizona residents are expecting to see a raise in their household’s monthly bill. This comes after The Arizona Corporation Commission voted to eliminate Arizona’s Energy Efficiency Standard.

Programs now in place for Arizona Public Service customers are expected to continue in the short term, and utilities can still propose new or expanded offerings. But the commission cut several programs from advancing and significantly reduced APS’ overall energy-efficiency budget in its decision.

“Without a requirement to ensure cost‑effective energy‑efficiency programs are offered to consumers and businesses, it is now up to APS to propose and advocate for adoption of offerings for its customers, which has not always happened,” said Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group, a consumer advocacy organization.

Arizona PIRG said commissioners ignored the economic assessment from their consultant and data from utilities when they voted to repeal the standard. Supporters of the policy said programs such as duct sealing and incentives for higher‑efficiency appliances contributed to reliability and grid stability while producing measurable savings for ratepayers.

According to PIRG, Arizona’s Energy Efficiency Standard has resulted in more than $1.7 billion in net economic benefits and avoided the need of over 2,000 MWs. Each energy efficiency program was required to be cost-effective, verified by Commission Staff, and approved by Commissioners.

The Arizona Public Interest Research Group stands in disagreement after assuring The Arizona Energy Efficiency Standard has been ‘one of, if not the most effective policies ever adopted by the Arizona Corporation Commission.’

Advocates urged customers to tell the commission and their utilities they want efficiency programs to continue. The Arizona PIRG Education Fund recommended that consumers check their utility’s website or call for program details and also look at state resources, including EfficiencyArizona.com and PowerAZ.

