2026 Primary Election Unofficial Results for Yuma County

The likely winners for the 2026 primary election in Yuma County will advance to November’s general election.

On instagram, one of the leading city council candidates, Henry Valenzuela assured he’s ready to work in 2027. “Well looks like we did it, based on preliminary results looks like we got enough votes and I’m gonna be on council starting in January.”

With 4,604 votes cast, Valenzuela reached 57.5% of the ballots cast. Maintaining one of his main campaign promises, Valenzuela reinstated his commitment. “It’s time to get to work, it’s time to focus on the future of Yuma while preserving the things in Yuma that make yuma special, like Kennedy Pool.”

Here are the latest preliminary results from the Primary Election, released Wednesday, July 22, at 10:55 A.M. Yuma voters had the opportunity to elect or nominate candidates for Mayor, three seats on the City Council, and a Presiding Municipal Judge.

Yuma Mayor

Republican incumbent Mayor Doug Nicholls received 6,063 votes, or 75.7% of votes cast, versus Independent write-in Carlos Adams, who received 598 votes, or 7.5% votes cast.

City Council

City Council incumbent Carol Smith received the most votes cast at 5,376, or 67.2% of votes cast.

Henry Valenzuela, received 4,604 votes, or 57.5% of votes cast.

Ronald Van Why, received 4,597 votes, or 57.4% of votes cast.

(Write-in) Derek Egeberg, received 592 votes, or 7.4% of votes cast.

(Write-in) Priscilla Ruedas, received 199 votes, or 2.5% of votes cast.

Presiding Municipal Judge

Nohemy Echavarria, 6,470 votes cast, or 80.8% of votes cast.

Upcoming city of Yuma Elections

November 3rd/ General Election

All results remain unofficial until certified by election authorities.