San Luis school district debates Chavez name, Amazon in Yuma and 'the vibe is off'

Cities and school districts in Yuma County and across Arizona are debating whether to remove the name of the late farmworker rights leader Cesar Chavez from buildings and school facilities. This comes following allegations that Chavez abused and raped girls and fellow activist Delores Huerta.

Arizona lawmakers voted this week to end the statewide Chavez holiday on his birthday March 31. But they did so without the proposal from state Democrats to honor farmworkers.

That is what the City of San Luis is discussing. They’re observing the holiday Tuesday as city leaders look to recognize the workers.

The Gadsden School District is considering renaming Cesar Chavez Elementary and the Cesar Chavez Activity Center in San Luis Middle School . But community members are reluctant to let Chavez's legacy go. KAWC education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer heard from locals.

And Amazon opened a new delivery station in Yuma in October. Last week, Amazon officials gave behind-the-scenes tours and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Yuma city leaders and reporters.

If you’ve ordered from Amazon in the past five months, your order has come through this Yuma station.

Amazon officials say there are more than 250 employees at the Yuma station. It handles as many as 21,000 units per day, including some for same-day delivery.

Amazon Yuma station manager Brian Willis said the new delivery station is all about convenience and efficiency for customers.

“This delivery station is more than just a hub for packages- it's a way for us to better serve Yuma and the surrounding communities,” Willis said. “Our goal is to reduce delivery times to our customers and bring the convenience of Prime benefits closer to rural customers.”

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said Amazon is a good fit for Yuma because companies here know how to handle logistics.