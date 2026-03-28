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Arizona Edition

San Luis school district debates Chavez name, Amazon in Yuma and 'the vibe is off'

By Victor Calderón,
Sisko J. StargazerChloe MichaelMaya Manry
Published March 28, 2026 at 3:14 PM MST
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Cities and school districts in Yuma County and across Arizona are debating whether to remove the name of the late farmworker rights leader Cesar Chavez from buildings and school facilities. This comes following allegations that Chavez abused and raped girls and fellow activist Delores Huerta.

Arizona lawmakers voted this week to end the statewide Chavez holiday on his birthday March 31. But they did so without the proposal from state Democrats to honor farmworkers.

That is what the City of San Luis is discussing. They’re observing the holiday Tuesday as city leaders look to recognize the workers.

The Gadsden School District is considering renaming Cesar Chavez Elementary and the Cesar Chavez Activity Center in San Luis Middle School . But community members are reluctant to let Chavez's legacy go. KAWC education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer heard from locals.

And Amazon opened a new delivery station in Yuma in October. Last week, Amazon officials gave behind-the-scenes tours and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Yuma city leaders and reporters.

If you’ve ordered from Amazon in the past five months, your order has come through this Yuma station.

Amazon officials say there are more than 250 employees at the Yuma station. It handles as many as 21,000 units per day, including some for same-day delivery.

Amazon Yuma station manager Brian Willis said the new delivery station is all about convenience and efficiency for customers.

“This delivery station is more than just a hub for packages- it's a way for us to better serve Yuma and the surrounding communities,” Willis said. “Our goal is to reduce delivery times to our customers and bring the convenience of Prime benefits closer to rural customers.”

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said Amazon is a good fit for Yuma because companies here know how to handle logistics.

Arizona Edition
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko J. Stargazer
Chloe Michael
See stories by Chloe Michael
Maya Manry
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