Gov. Hobbs in Wellton, U.S. Rep. Grijalva in Yuma, Onvida econ. impact

On this week's episode of Arizona Edition, Gov. Katie Hobbs was in Wellton on Wednesday for the ribbon cutting of the Future48 Workforce Accelerator. KAWC's Sisko Stargazer was there.

Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva recognized Yuma students at three local schools. U.S. Rep. Grijalva also stopped by the KAWC studios where she spoke with KAWC's Alexandra Rangel about the economy and Immigration and Customs Enforcement in southern Arizona.

Onvida Health released the results of an economic impact study.

And finally, we heard from two Yuma firefighters on the What's Up Yuma? Radio show co-hosted by KAWC's Victor Calderón and Jonny Porter on our sister station KOFA Border Radio.