'26 Yuma Co. primary results, Gov. Hobbs in Yuma and San Luis birthing center

On this week's Arizona Edition, KAWC reporter Victor Calderón shares the latest results from the 2026 primary election in Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Arizona.

The KAWC Student Newsroom spoke to local voters and shares what they had to say.

KAWC education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer spoke with Gov. Katie Hobbs during her visit to Yuma. Gov. Hobbs is running for re-election in November against Republican Congressman Andy Biggs.

KAWC civic engagement reporter Carmen Marquez takes us to the New Vida Birthing Center in San Luis, Arizona.

And finally, Victor Calderón attended a recent vigil in Yuma for people killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.