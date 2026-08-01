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Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

'26 Yuma Co. primary results, Gov. Hobbs in Yuma and San Luis birthing center

By Carmen Márquez,
Victor CalderónSisko J. StargazerMelanie Ruiz Lopez
Published August 1, 2026 at 4:49 PM MST
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On this week's Arizona Edition, KAWC reporter Victor Calderón shares the latest results from the 2026 primary election in Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Arizona.

The KAWC Student Newsroom spoke to local voters and shares what they had to say.

KAWC education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer spoke with Gov. Katie Hobbs during her visit to Yuma. Gov. Hobbs is running for re-election in November against Republican Congressman Andy Biggs.

KAWC civic engagement reporter Carmen Marquez takes us to the New Vida Birthing Center in San Luis, Arizona.

And finally, Victor Calderón attended a recent vigil in Yuma for people killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Arizona Edition
Carmen Márquez
Carmen Márquez is a Mexican-American journalist born and raised in Yuma. For almost a decade she worked in national TV and radio focusing on undocumented communities in the United States. She has produced documentary episodes for LWC Studios about Latina health (<a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/1dk2vvz4D1co1k7SbO08lv" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000179-84d2-d231-ad79-e5fef2f50000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1769022820567,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000195-3e23-d26d-a7f5-bee7432b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1769022820567,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000195-3e23-d26d-a7f5-bee7432b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;100 Latina Birthdays&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://open.spotify.com/show/1dk2vvz4D1co1k7SbO08lv&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019b-e1f9-d0d9-addb-effbbf0c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019b-e1f9-d0d9-addb-effbbf0c0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">100 Latina Birthdays</a> podcast.), worked with UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute and produced for various outlets including Latinus and Channel 4 News London. She has also co-hosted What's Up Yuma? Radio with Jonny Porter on KOFA Border Radio.
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
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Melanie Ruiz Lopez
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