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Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Dave's Edition: Celebrating Dave Riek on his retirement

By Public Radio Runner
Published June 27, 2026 at 6:36 PM MST
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Dave Riek, KAWC general manager, receives a Lifetime Service Award from the Arizona Media Association, March 2026.
Jim Anderson
Dave Riek, KAWC general manager, receives a Lifetime Service Award from the Arizona Media Association, March 2026.

KAWC General Manager Dave Riek is retiring after 20 years serving Yuma and La Paz counties.

In this episode of Arizona Edition, Public Radio Runner is taking over to look back on Dave's lifetime dedication to public radio, from his earliest days at KNAU in the '80s to KAWC and KOFA Border Radio in the 21st century.

Included in this retrospective: the first time NPR accepted a mixed piece, how a Mr. Coffee was engineered to record NPR programs and more broadly, why public radio.

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Arizona Edition KAWCDave Riek
Public Radio Runner
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