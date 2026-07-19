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Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

2026 Yuma primary election, one local voter's story and Desert View principal

By Victor Calderón,
Saghey BarcenasSisko J. Stargazer
Published July 19, 2026 at 6:03 PM MST
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Arizona Edition
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Arizona Edition

It's almost Primary Election Day in Arizona. And a conversation with a local school principal.

This is KAWC's Arizona Edition.

The primary election is Tuesday. In Yuma, the mayor and a councilmember are running for re-election. But there are some new voices that want to serve the community.

And Back to School is around the corner. We hear from the principal of Desert View Academy on teaching philosophies.

Plus we hear from a first time voter overcoming her fear.

Arizona Edition
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Saghey Barcenas
See stories by Saghey Barcenas
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko J. Stargazer
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