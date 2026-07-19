2026 Yuma primary election, one local voter's story and Desert View principal

It's almost Primary Election Day in Arizona. And a conversation with a local school principal.

This is KAWC's Arizona Edition.

The primary election is Tuesday. In Yuma, the mayor and a councilmember are running for re-election. But there are some new voices that want to serve the community.

And Back to School is around the corner. We hear from the principal of Desert View Academy on teaching philosophies.

Plus we hear from a first time voter overcoming her fear.