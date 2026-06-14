Ag Tech seeks to reassure public, Nicholls vs. Adams and young actors

In this week's Arizona Edition, a local farming operation says its handling of biosolids is safe, Yuma's mayor race and the ACTS Performance Troupe.

First, a Somerton-based farming operation gave local reporters and elected officials a tour of their business last week. KAWC’s Victor Calderón takes us to Ag Tech.

The company uses treated biosolids from Somerton, Yuma and California for what they say will improve soil quality for agriculture. Kevin Good is an operations manager with Western Express Transport. He also works with Ag Tech. He led the tour for Yuma media and County Supervisors Lynne Pancrazi and Jonathan Lines on Monday.

Then, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has served in that office for 12 years. He served on the Yuma City Council for five years before that. KAWC civic engagement reporter Carmen Marquez asked Nicholls why voters should give him another four years.

And political newcomer Carlos Adams has a background in boxing. But his biggest opponent so far may be Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls. Adams told KAWC’s Carmen Marquez why he says it’s time for Nicholls to go.

And finally, a local youth theater group transported audiences to a magical world with its production of Aladdin Jr.

ACTS Performance Troupe teaches kids all about acting, choreography, theater and singing.

The program provides opportunities for young performers ages 8–16 to develop their talents through stage productions.

KAWC's Alexandra Rangel spoke to some of the young actors in our studios this past week.