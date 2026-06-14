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Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Ag Tech seeks to reassure public, Nicholls vs. Adams and young actors

By Victor Calderón,
Carmen MárquezAlexandra Rangel
Published June 14, 2026 at 3:54 PM MST
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Kevin Good, a manager with Ag Tech in Somerton, speaks with reporters on Monday, June 8, 2026.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Kevin Good, a manager with Ag Tech in Somerton, speaks with reporters on Monday, June 8, 2026.

In this week's Arizona Edition, a local farming operation says its handling of biosolids is safe, Yuma's mayor race and the ACTS Performance Troupe.

First, a Somerton-based farming operation gave local reporters and elected officials a tour of their business last week. KAWC’s Victor Calderón takes us to Ag Tech.

The company uses treated biosolids from Somerton, Yuma and California for what they say will improve soil quality for agriculture. Kevin Good is an operations manager with Western Express Transport. He also works with Ag Tech. He led the tour for Yuma media and County Supervisors Lynne Pancrazi and Jonathan Lines on Monday.

Then, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has served in that office for 12 years. He served on the Yuma City Council for five years before that. KAWC civic engagement reporter Carmen Marquez asked Nicholls why voters should give him another four years.

And political newcomer Carlos Adams has a background in boxing. But his biggest opponent so far may be Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls. Adams told KAWC’s Carmen Marquez why he says it’s time for Nicholls to go.

And finally, a local youth theater group transported audiences to a magical world with its production of Aladdin Jr.

ACTS Performance Troupe teaches kids all about acting, choreography, theater and singing.

The program provides opportunities for young performers ages 8–16 to develop their talents through stage productions.

KAWC's Alexandra Rangel spoke to some of the young actors in our studios this past week.

Arizona Edition
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Carmen Márquez
Carmen Márquez is a Mexican-American journalist born and raised in Yuma. For almost a decade she worked in national TV and radio focusing on undocumented communities in the United States. She has produced documentary episodes for LWC Studios about Latina health (100 Latina Birthdays podcast.), worked with UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute and produced for various outlets including Latinus and Channel 4 News London. She has also co-hosted What's Up Yuma? Radio with Jonny Porter on KOFA Border Radio.
See stories by Carmen Márquez
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
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