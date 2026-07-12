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Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Yuma councilman censured, San Luis school recognition and awards for KAWC

By Victor Calderón,
Sisko J. StargazerAlexandra RangelSaghey BarcenasEvelyn Garcia
Published July 12, 2026 at 9:45 AM MST
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In this week's Arizona Edition, the Yuma City Council recently voted to censure one of their colleagues. Yuma Councilmember Arturo Morales is charged with sharing information from an executive session with an individual who is running for a seat on the council.

And Arizona State Rep. Mariana Sandoval is one of two legislators in Legislative District 23, which includes part of Yuma County. She was in Yuma County recently and stopped by the KAWC studios for a conversation with KAWC reporter Victor Calderón.

Also, Southwest Junior High in San Luis recently received a recognition as a Top 10 school overcoming adversity in the World's Best School Prizes competition. KAWC Education Solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer shares how the school community heard the news.

Stargazer also shares what Yuma community members had to say about Arizona Western College's new president, Dr. Reetika Dhawan, at her welcome reception.

And finally, we share the reaction of Saghey and Evelyn Garcia, two student hosts of the Siendo Primero podcast who have been recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA).

Tags
Arizona Edition EducationYuma City CouncilArt MoralesState Rep. Mariana SandovalDistrict 23Legislative District 23Southwest Junior HighSouthwest Early College AcademyGadsden Elementary School District #32San LuisArizona Western CollegeArizona Western College President Dr. Reetika DhawanKAWCKAWC Student NewsroomSiendo PrimeroPublic Media Journalists Association (PMJA)
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko J. Stargazer
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
Saghey Barcenas
See stories by Saghey Barcenas
Evelyn Garcia
See stories by Evelyn Garcia
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