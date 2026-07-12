Yuma councilman censured, San Luis school recognition and awards for KAWC

In this week's Arizona Edition, the Yuma City Council recently voted to censure one of their colleagues. Yuma Councilmember Arturo Morales is charged with sharing information from an executive session with an individual who is running for a seat on the council.

And Arizona State Rep. Mariana Sandoval is one of two legislators in Legislative District 23, which includes part of Yuma County. She was in Yuma County recently and stopped by the KAWC studios for a conversation with KAWC reporter Victor Calderón.

Also, Southwest Junior High in San Luis recently received a recognition as a Top 10 school overcoming adversity in the World's Best School Prizes competition. KAWC Education Solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer shares how the school community heard the news.

Stargazer also shares what Yuma community members had to say about Arizona Western College's new president, Dr. Reetika Dhawan, at her welcome reception.

And finally, we share the reaction of Saghey and Evelyn Garcia, two student hosts of the Siendo Primero podcast who have been recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA).

