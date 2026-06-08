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Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Yuma Mayor Nicholls and challenger Adams attend forum

By Victor Calderón,
Carmen MárquezAlexandra Rangel
Published June 8, 2026 at 6:37 AM MST
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Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and challenger Carlos Adams at the mayor and city council candidate forum co-moderated by KAWC and the Yuma Sun on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at the Onvida Health administration center.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls and challenger Carlos Adams at the mayor and city council candidate forum co-moderated by KAWC and the Yuma Sun on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at the Onvida Health administration center.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has served as mayor since 2014 and was a city councilman for five years before that. He's seeking a fourth term.

Political newcomer Carlos Adams, whose parents owned a Mexican goods small business in the old Southgate Mall and who has a background and business in boxing, is challenging Nicholls.

The two particpated in a mayoral candidate forum this past Thursday at the Onvida Health administration center in Yuma. In the latest episode of Arizona Edition, we'll share some of their answers from the debate.

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Arizona Edition Yuma Mayor Doug NichollsYuma Mayor NichollsMayor Douglas NichollsDouglas Nicholls
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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Carmen Márquez
Carmen Márquez is a Mexican-American journalist born and raised in Yuma. For almost a decade she worked in national TV and radio focusing on undocumented communities in the United States. She has produced documentary episodes for LWC Studios about Latina health (100 Latina Birthdays podcast.), worked with UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute and produced for various outlets including Latinus and Channel 4 News London. She has also co-hosted What's Up Yuma? Radio with Jonny Porter on KOFA Border Radio.
See stories by Carmen Márquez
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
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