Arizona Edition: Yuma Mayor Nicholls and challenger Adams attend forum

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has served as mayor since 2014 and was a city councilman for five years before that. He's seeking a fourth term.

Political newcomer Carlos Adams, whose parents owned a Mexican goods small business in the old Southgate Mall and who has a background and business in boxing, is challenging Nicholls.

The two particpated in a mayoral candidate forum this past Thursday at the Onvida Health administration center in Yuma. In the latest episode of Arizona Edition, we'll share some of their answers from the debate.