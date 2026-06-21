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Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: new YPG commander, Yuma council candidates Smith and Van Why and HPA's future San Luis campus

By Victor Calderón,
Carmen MárquezSisko J. StargazerAlexandra Rangel
Published June 21, 2026 at 1:06 PM MST
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Arizona Edition

In this week's Arizona Edition, KAWC reporter Victor Calderón introduces us to Col. Charles Seaberry, who recently assumed command at the Yuma Proving Ground. Col. Seaberry takes over for Col. John Nelson.

Then, our PMJA award-winning education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer reports on the delayed new campus for Harvest Preparatory Academy in San Luis.

And finally, KAWC civic engagement reporter Carmen Marquez continues her Yuma City Council candidate profiles with Carol Smith, the only incumbent councilmember running this year, and challenger Ron Van Why.

Arizona Edition
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Carmen Márquez
Carmen Márquez is a Mexican-American journalist born and raised in Yuma. For almost a decade she worked in national TV and radio focusing on undocumented communities in the United States. She has produced documentary episodes for LWC Studios about Latina health (100 Latina Birthdays podcast.), worked with UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute and produced for various outlets including Latinus and Channel 4 News London. She has also co-hosted What's Up Yuma? Radio with Jonny Porter on KOFA Border Radio.
See stories by Carmen Márquez
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko J. Stargazer
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
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