Arizona Edition: new YPG commander, Yuma council candidates Smith and Van Why and HPA's future San Luis campus

In this week's Arizona Edition, KAWC reporter Victor Calderón introduces us to Col. Charles Seaberry, who recently assumed command at the Yuma Proving Ground. Col. Seaberry takes over for Col. John Nelson.

Then, our PMJA award-winning education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer reports on the delayed new campus for Harvest Preparatory Academy in San Luis.

And finally, KAWC civic engagement reporter Carmen Marquez continues her Yuma City Council candidate profiles with Carol Smith, the only incumbent councilmember running this year, and challenger Ron Van Why.