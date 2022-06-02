© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Mark Brnovich on his Senate Run and Andrew Gould on his Quest to Become the State's Top Lawyer

Published June 2, 2022 at 8:40 AM MST
This week on The Field from KAWC we talk to two of the state's top legal eagles.

Both attorneys worked as prosecutors, but one ended up as Arizona Attorney General, the other as a justice on the state Supreme Court.

We’ll talk to retired Justice Andrew Gould about his decision to leave the high court in hopes of filling the office Mark Brnovich is vacating.

We’ll also speak to the outgoing AZ Attorney General about why he hopes to fill the office currently held by U-S Senator Mark Kelly.

Plus, a new poll sheds new light on Arizona voters’ attitudes towards abortion and we learn about where to cast our ballots in this week’s Civics 101 lesson.

