COVID-19 Coverage
The Field: Healthcare for Migrants, the Colorado River, and Combatting Domestic Abuse

By Lisa Sturgis,
Lou Gum
Published February 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM MST
This week on The Field from KAWC, we discuss three issues affecting Yuma County and the people who call it home...the border, water, and domestic violence.

First, we speak to Congressman Raúl Grijalva about recent reporting on the toll illegal immigration is having on Yuma Regional Medical Center. Recent headlines suggest the facility is buckling under the weight of providing tens of millions in care to migrants released by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Then, we get some stunning statistics on just how much water is lost from the Colorado River each year through evaporation from Sarah Porter with the Kyl Center. How does measuring evaporation impact water allocations?

And finally, Yuma County Attorney Jon Smith joins us to discuss domestic violence in the region, and how his office is joining forces with a local non-profit to tackle the issue.

The Field from KAWC Colorado RiverRepresentative Raúl GrijalvaYuma CountyWater Management
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
