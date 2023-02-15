The Field: Healthcare for Migrants, the Colorado River, and Combatting Domestic Abuse

This week on The Field from KAWC, we discuss three issues affecting Yuma County and the people who call it home...the border, water, and domestic violence.

First, we speak to Congressman Raúl Grijalva about recent reporting on the toll illegal immigration is having on Yuma Regional Medical Center. Recent headlines suggest the facility is buckling under the weight of providing tens of millions in care to migrants released by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Then, we get some stunning statistics on just how much water is lost from the Colorado River each year through evaporation from Sarah Porter with the Kyl Center. How does measuring evaporation impact water allocations?

And finally, Yuma County Attorney Jon Smith joins us to discuss domestic violence in the region, and how his office is joining forces with a local non-profit to tackle the issue.