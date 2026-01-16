What's Up Yuma? Radio - Coach Kyle Isaacs, Head Men's Basketball Coach at Arizona Western College

Coach Kyle Isaacs is the Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Arizona Western College and a familiar face to Matador fans. After spending twelve years on the bench as an assistant, Kyle was officially named head coach on April 29th, 2021 and during his time at AWC he’s been part of 293 wins, multiple ACCAC and Region I championship runs, and a National Tournament appearance. He’s also helped recruit and mentor ten NJCAA All-Americans and two ACCAC Players of the Year while playing a major role in the program’s academic and social success. Kyle earned his degrees from Texas Tech and during that time worked as a student manager and grad assistant coach under legendary Coach Bob Knight.