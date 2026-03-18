What’s Up Yuma? Radio- Johnny “Burst Rock”, from Street dancer to Street Tacos

Johnny “Burst Rock” Cervin was in the building — a true OG in street dance with over 30 years in the game. From Kendrick Lamar’s “Squabble Up” to Fergie’s “Fergalicious” and major brands like Nike, Pepsi, and McDonald’s, his resume speaks for itself. He has even worked with Prince!

Beyond that, Johnny, is a father, entrepreneur, and someone who continues to represent the culture and the "raza" at a high level.

He recently brought the 27Junkies clothing brand and Taco truck to Yuma.