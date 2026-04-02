What's Up Yuma? Radio - Raquel Luna and Marizza Galindo, Revival Fix

Raquel Luna and Marizza Galindo are the owners of Revival Fix in downtown Yuma.

They discussed how curated vintage fashion and home décor support sustainable shopping, creative expression and how small businesses help shape the character and culture of the local community.

Under the Revival Fix store are Time Out Fashion and Luna Home Decor.

Marizza is an alumna of Arizona Western College, where she majored in Business Administration. She will graduate in May with a Bachelor's from Northern Arizona University then travel abroad on scholarship. Her mother Raquel said she is so proud of her.