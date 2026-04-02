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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Raquel Luna and Marizza Galindo, Revival Fix

By Jonny Porter,
Victor Calderón
Published April 2, 2026 at 12:55 PM MST
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Marizza Galindo, second from left, and Raquel Luna, the daughter/mother team behind Revival Fix in Yuma.

Raquel Luna and Marizza Galindo are the owners of Revival Fix in downtown Yuma.

They discussed how curated vintage fashion and home décor support sustainable shopping, creative expression and how small businesses help shape the character and culture of the local community.

Under the Revival Fix store are Time Out Fashion and Luna Home Decor.

Marizza is an alumna of Arizona Western College, where she majored in Business Administration. She will graduate in May with a Bachelor's from Northern Arizona University then travel abroad on scholarship. Her mother Raquel said she is so proud of her.

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Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
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