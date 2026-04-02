What's Up Yuma? Radio- Sheryl VanHorn and Yendi Parker help families

Sheryl VanHorn is the Office Administrator for Arizona Baptist Children’s Services and leader of the New Life Pregnancy Center.

She works closely with Yendi Parker, a Foster Care Advocate and member of the Arizona Supreme Court Foster Care Review Board.

Sheryl shared insight on supporting vulnerable children and families, the need for foster and adoptive homes, and how community awareness can help improve outcomes for children across Arizona.

Yendi is currently on the journey toward adoption, serving on the Arizona Supreme Court Foster Care Review Board and working alongside state leaders to address foster care challenges and strengthen support systems for children and families.