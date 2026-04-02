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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Sheryl VanHorn and Yendi Parker help families

By Jonny Porter,
Victor Calderón
Published April 2, 2026 at 12:38 PM MST
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Yendi Parker, second from left, and Sheryl VanHorn

Sheryl VanHorn is the Office Administrator for Arizona Baptist Children’s Services and leader of the New Life Pregnancy Center.

She works closely with Yendi Parker, a Foster Care Advocate and member of the Arizona Supreme Court Foster Care Review Board.

Sheryl shared insight on supporting vulnerable children and families, the need for foster and adoptive homes, and how community awareness can help improve outcomes for children across Arizona.

Yendi is currently on the journey toward adoption, serving on the Arizona Supreme Court Foster Care Review Board and working alongside state leaders to address foster care challenges and strengthen support systems for children and families.

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What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?Arizona Foster Care SystemFoster Care in ArizonaCASAfoster homeadoptionadoptive homes
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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