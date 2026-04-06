What's Up Yuma?- Jazmin Zamudio leads economic development in Somerton

We're filling in for What's Up Yuma host Jonny Porter as he takes the week off after he almost lost his voice emceeing the demolition derby at the Yuma County Fair.

Today's first guest is Jazmin Zamudio, the economic development director for the City of Somerton in south Yuma County.

Zamudio told us she's from Salinas, Calif. and her first job here in Yuma County was as a corrections officer in the prison in San Luis. She then opened a salad restaurant in San Luis before she joined Somerton city government and was selected as the economic development director.

We talked about how Somerton supports small business owners, whether they are are just starting up or they've been in business for decades. Zamudio and city leaders say Somerton is the "Best Little City for Business" in Arizona.

We also discussed how growth in Somerton, from Somerton High School in its third year to new housing developments on the way, are examples of smart growth in the city between Yuma and San Luis.