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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma?- Jazmin Zamudio leads economic development in Somerton

By Victor Calderón,
Alexandra Rangel
Published April 6, 2026 at 11:51 AM MST
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We're filling in for What's Up Yuma host Jonny Porter as he takes the week off after he almost lost his voice emceeing the demolition derby at the Yuma County Fair.

Today's first guest is Jazmin Zamudio, the economic development director for the City of Somerton in south Yuma County.

Zamudio told us she's from Salinas, Calif. and her first job here in Yuma County was as a corrections officer in the prison in San Luis. She then opened a salad restaurant in San Luis before she joined Somerton city government and was selected as the economic development director.

We talked about how Somerton supports small business owners, whether they are are just starting up or they've been in business for decades. Zamudio and city leaders say Somerton is the "Best Little City for Business" in Arizona.

We also discussed how growth in Somerton, from Somerton High School in its third year to new housing developments on the way, are examples of smart growth in the city between Yuma and San Luis.

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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
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